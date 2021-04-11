COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — University of South Carolina leaders say it's their fault for not reaching out to Darla Moore after her 89-year-old mother died on April 1, leading the school's biggest donor to write off the university.
Darla Moore has donated more than $75 million to the school, and its business school is named after her.
University president Bob Caslen says he later sent Moore a handwritten note, and vows to try to rebuild the relationship between the school and its biggest donor.
The gap between Moore and the university has been widening since Nikki Haley removed Moore from the board of trustees in 2011. In 2019, Moore tried to get trustees to restart a presidential search rather than hire Caslen.
