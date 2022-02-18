COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The University of South Carolina plans three statues to commemorate the black students who permanently desegregated the school in 1963. The university’s Board of Trustees voted Friday to commission statues to honor Robert G. Anderson, Henrie Monteith Treadwell and James L. Solomon Jr. They are scheduled to be unveiled in 2023. The three statues will show the students walking from the Osborne Administration building to register for classes on Sept. 11, 1963. The university and state officials carefully orchestrated the enrollment to avoid protests and violence that happened at other Southern colleges in the early 1960s. Harvey Gantt peacefully integrated Clemson University eight months earlier.
A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2022 Gray Television, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.