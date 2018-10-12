Atlanta, GA -
If you are headed to the movies this weekend to see Universal's latest movie First Man, you may see some familiar locations such as Atlanta, Georgia. Universal Studios transported the capital back in time to the 1960's for the production of the new film, starring Ryan Gosling.
The production, which opens today, injected $33 million into the Peach State economy. This delivered more than 3,600 jobs for men and women from Marietta to Roswell.
Georgia businesses also benefited from the production with more than $20 million spent in in-state expenses. More than $2.9 million was spent on hardware and construction supplies just for the design of the set.
"We love bringing Hollywood into the communities where we film. But more importantly we love bringing jobs and other economic opportunities. When the people of Georgia see their state listed in the credits for First Man, they’ll know with pride that they were more than just a great location. They were a partner too.” Motion Picture Association Chairman and CEO Charles H. Rivkin said.
This is one small step for man, one giant leap for Georgia's economy. First Man launches October 12th nationwide and Georgia residents can catch their state in the end credits.
(Source: Motion Picture Association Of America)
