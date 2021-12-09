Dan Radakovich

Athletic Director (FOX Carolina, December 8, 2021)

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of Miami has officially named Dan Radakovich as vice president and director of athletics.

The university made the announcement in a tweet Thursday morning.

“I am so grateful to President Frenk and the University’s Board of Trustees for this incredible opportunity,” said Radakovich in a news release. “Their commitment to Miami Athletics’ comprehensive pursuit of excellence and championships is what brought me back to Miami. As a unified Hurricane family—students, alumni, donors, and fans—there is nothing that we cannot accomplish. We are going to set the bar high and jump over it.”

MORE NEWS: Biltmore's 'Van Gogh Alive' exhibit now open

A Gray Media Group, Inc. Station - © 2002-2021 Gray Television, Inc.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.