CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of Miami has officially named Dan Radakovich as vice president and director of athletics.
The university made the announcement in a tweet Thursday morning.
The University of Miami has named Dan Radakovich, one of the nation’s foremost athletics administrators, as vice president and director of athletics. https://t.co/JApLkLvR9y pic.twitter.com/mjlvre8RrK— University of Miami (@univmiami) December 9, 2021
“I am so grateful to President Frenk and the University’s Board of Trustees for this incredible opportunity,” said Radakovich in a news release. “Their commitment to Miami Athletics’ comprehensive pursuit of excellence and championships is what brought me back to Miami. As a unified Hurricane family—students, alumni, donors, and fans—there is nothing that we cannot accomplish. We are going to set the bar high and jump over it.”
