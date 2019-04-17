COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina’s presidential search committee on Wednesday announced the names of four finalists in the comprehensive national search for a successor to President Harris Pastides.
These are the four finalists:
- John Strait Applegate, executive vice president for academic affairs, Indiana University
- Robert L. Caslen, Jr., senior counsel to the president and interim chief financial officer, University of Central Florida
- William F. Tate IV, dean of the graduate school and vice provost for graduate education, Washington University (St. Louis)
- Joseph T. Walsh, Jr. vice president for research, Northwestern University
The four finalists are scheduled to visit the Columbia campus in late April for a series of meetings with students, faculty, staff and community leaders.
