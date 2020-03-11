COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The University of South Carolina announced Wednesday on its website that it was canceling classes the week after spring break as a precaution amid coronavirus fears.
All classes will be canceled the week of March 16 – 22 “as the university monitors the impact of #COVID19 in South Carolina and makes additional plans,” the website stated.
Two cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state and seven other likely cases have been identified.
Currently, the university said there are no known cases on the University of South Carolina campus.
