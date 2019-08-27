COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina's president said the university has experienced tragedy with the death of one of its students on Tuesday.
President Bob Calsen said the death is an apparent suicide and the victim was a male.
The death happened at the university's Greek Village, according to The State.
The newspaper said the death happened along the 500 block of Lincoln Street, where many of the university’s fraternity and sorority houses can be found.
Below is the full statement from Calsen:
Dear Carolina Family,
As you may have heard, our campus has experienced a tragedy Tuesday with the apparent suicide of one of our students. Shelly and I are heartbroken by this loss and we grieve with the young man’s family and friends. In times like these, we must come together and support each other as one university community. Please know that we stand with all of you, and as Gamecocks, we gain strength by helping one another through difficult times.
Please don’t be afraid or embarrassed to seek help. We have counselors and resources available for all those impacted by our loss or who are experiencing distress. For more information, please visit our mental health resources page. Students may also call 803-777-5223 for free, 24-hour access to a counselor. Faculty and staff can call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-633-3353 for free help 24 hours a day.
Mental health is a priority on our campus. If you or someone you know is struggling, I urge you to reach out to one of our trained, caring professionals or to take advantage of one of our other in-person or online mental health services that best meets your needs. You can also learn more about how to improve your own well-being and support your friends by participating in training or simply calling 803-777-5223 and asking for a community consultation. There is also a 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255.
Bob Caslen
