COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina Board of Trustees granted approval for the sale of alcoholic beverages in athletics venues in its Tuesday meeting, according to the university's athletics department.
The university said it will begin selling beer and wine at home football, men's and women's basketball and baseball games beginning in January of next year.
Beer and wine sales will be available for home women's basketball games on Jan. 2 vs. Kentucky and men's basketball games on Jan. 7 vs. Florida.
The school said the Southeastern Conference rescinded its ban on the sale of alcohol beverages in public areas at home athletics events in its annual meetings in May 2019.
"Our athletics and university staff have reviewed data and best practices pertaining to alcohol sales at peer institutions around the nation and have been navigating laws unique to the state of South Carolina," said USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner in a news release. "We want to make sure we do this right as it relates to security, customer service and the fan experience."
Beer and wine will be sold at Williams-Brice Stadium in 2020 for general seating sections and the university said their concessionaire, Aramark, has worked tirelessly with a multitude of state agencies and partners to ensure that beer and wine sales are made in a safe and responsible manner.
Below are the rules for selling and purchasing alcohol at Gamecocks sports events:
- Alcoholic beverages are to be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations;
- Alcoholic beverages may not be sold by vendors within the seating areas;
- Identification check is required at every point of sale to prevent sales to minors;
- Alcoholic beverage sales are limited to beer and wine only (no hard liquor or mixed drinks may be sold in public seating areas);
- Limits must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by an individual;
- Alcohol must be dispensed into cups;
- Safe server training and additional training for staff to handle high risk situations is required; and
- Designated stop times for sale and/or distribution of alcohol must be enforced as follows for these home Gamecock athletics events are Football (end of 3rd quarter); Basketball (Men's-Second half 12-minute TV timeout; Women's-End of 3rd quarter); and Baseball (end of the top of 7th inning).
MORE NEWS - Driver flees scene after colliding with house in Spartanburg, troopers say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.