COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — University of South Carolina will freeze tuition for students during the next academic year. The State reports Bob Caslen, the school's president, made the announcement in a speech Wednesday. The school had put a freeze on tuition costs for the current academic year in June. When that announcement was made, the university was projected to lose $127 million and 10% of its enrollment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Caslen did not say if other costs, like room and board, will also be frozen for the 2021-2022 academic year.
