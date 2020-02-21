(FOX Carolina) -- The UofSC head football coach, Will Muschamp, has announced the coaching staff ahead of spring drills, according to the athletics department.
The 2020 coaching assignments are as follows:
- Will Muschamp - Head Coach
- Bobby Bentley - Running Backs Coach
- Mike Bobo - Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
- Joe Cox - Tight Ends Coach
- Kyle Krantz - Special Teams Coordinator/Assistant Defensive Backs Coach
- Bryan McClendon - Wide Receivers Coach
- Mike Peterson - Outside Linebackers Coach
- Travaris Robinson - Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Backs Coach
- Tracy Rocker - Defensive Line Coach
- Rod Wilson - Linebackers Coach
- Eric Wolford - Offensive Line Coach
