SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) -- Ray Tanner, the Director of Athletics for the University of South Carolina announced a separation from CPI Security amidst controversy surrounding Ken Gill, CEO and president of the Charlotte-based company.
The remarks came to light after a general email was sent by Charlotte non-profit Queen City Unity, calling for leaders in the area to stand with them and other groups in demanding police reform and other social justice action items.
Jorge Millares, executive director for the non-profit, said in a letter posted online that the nonprofit's call for action was met with a response from Ken Gill, CEO and president of Charlotte-based company CPI Security.
Gill's response challenged the email Millares sent out, saying focusing on black-on-black crime would be a "better use of time" as activists called for justice following Floyd's death in Minneapolis.
After receiving the letter, Millares called for a boycott of CPI Security.
Following, the University of South Carolina posted a statement ending their corporate sponsorship with CPI Security.
(1) comment
I've been a Gamecock for my entire life. That's over now. Clemson's a better team, anyway.
