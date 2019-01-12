South Carolina (FOX Carolina) -- University of South Carolina released a new logo this past week via Twitter.
“Once you get outside the borders of the state, USC means something different,” said J.C. Huggins, USC’s Director of Brand Strategy. However, “Over 71 percent of the people we surveyed associated UofSC with South Carolina.” Officials released to Columbia media.
Officials with the university say this should help fix confusion with the University Of Southern California, The State newspaper reports.
Alumni took to social media to give their opinions on the change:
“The school needs to ask a refund of the company they paid thousands of dollars to make these. Give the money to me and I’ll have a random 4 year old draw us up something better. #ForeverOfToThee #USC,” the Twitter user @jeremydeer said.
University officials responded confidently to criticism to Columbia newspapers,
“We’re realistic about the fact that many people won’t start saying ‘UofSC’ right away,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said. “It will take a while for people to get used to it, and that’s OK.”
