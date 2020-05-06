COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The University of South Carolina plans to resume in-person instruction come the beginning of the fall 2020 semester.
UofSC President Bob Caslen sent a letter to students, faculty and staff oultining the strategies the school plans to use to lessen the effects of the coronavirus within the community while still delivering quality education.
The university worked closely with public health, medical and academic experts for weeks to develop the plan. Calsen says the decision to resume in-person activities was made based on a number of factors, but "ultimately guided by the principle that their safe return is possible when combined with sound public health practices."
Also included in Wednesday's plan is the return of students, faculty and staff in phases over the summer. Summer courses will still be conducted remotely.
Calsen said this is will allow UofSC to start implementing those key mitigation measures prior to the start of the academic year.
“Every step of the way, our top priority is your health, safety and wellbeing. The in-depth, tireless work of the group has given me a new level of understanding and confidence that in-person instruction can safely begin this fall,” Caslen said. “As we prepare for August, we recognize that we are embarking on a new normal that will demand from each of us a commitment to public health and safety.”
Some highlights of the university's plan include:
- COVID-19 testing available for all students, faculty and staff
- Comprehensive identification of positive cases and contact tracing
- An increase in single-occupancy rooms in residence halls
- A combination of public health protocols, including social distancing for classrooms, lecture halls, social gatherings and sports activities
- Modified dining options
- Space on campus for safe quarantine and self-isolation if necessary
- Strong encouragement of proper social distancing off campus
- Alternative arrangement for high-risk students and employees
UofSC will continue to collaborate with the university's Arnold School of Public Health and the School of Medicine through the summer and beyond.
“We know the COVID-19 virus will be with us for some time, but we are incredibly fortunate that our campus has a world-class accredited student health infrastructure that will allow us to respond and adapt to new cases” Debbie Beck, executive director of UofSC's Student Health Services, said. “We also will continue to work closely with university, local and state health officials to ensure our mitigation strategies are informed by best practices and designed to minimize risk to our community.”
President Calsen and university officials will conduct a virtual public town hall Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. Those interested in tuning in can do so here.
