COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina announced an update to their COVID-19 guidelines on Friday.
Interim President of the University of South Carolina, Harris Pastides, outlined these updates in a letter to students, faculty and staff.
Beginning on July 30, The University will require people to wear face coverings to be worn inside all campus buildings, according to Pastides. The only exceptions are when a person is in their residence hall room, private office, or eating inside the campus dining facilities.
Face coverings will not be required outdoors, according to Pastides.
Pastides says that the University's mitigation strategy for COVID-19 is "in a dynamic situation." He adds that all of their decisions come from CDC and SCDHEC guidance, input from University public health experts and federal/state laws.
The changes come from new COVID-19 recommendations from South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), according to Pastides.
Read Pastides full letter at Update to Fall 2021 COVID-19 Guidelines - Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) | University of South Carolina (sc.edu).
