KNOXVILLE, TN (FOX Carolina) - The University of Tennessee has awarded the young fan whose homemade UT T-shirt went viral and became a top-selling design an offer of admission and a four-year scholarship.
The boy will be able to accept that offer in the fall of 2020 if he decides to attend UT and meets the admission requirements, the university said in a news release.
The fourth grader from Florida wanted to represent the Volunteers during his elementary school's "College Colors Day," but didn't own any of their apparel, so he made his own.
Some of his classmates weren’t impressed by his creativity and made fun of him.
The University learned of the story and decided to make the boy’s artwork an official design.
So far, more than 50,000 shirts featuring the boy’s design have been pre-sold and UT said all proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go directly to the charity Stomp Out Bullying.
