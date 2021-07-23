FILE - In this July 22, 2021, file photo Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi and Liz Cheney have the most unlikely of partnerships. The two longtime political adversaries have joined forces to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi tapped Cheney to join the committee that will hold its first hearing next week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)