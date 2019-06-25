Generic Election Booth

DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County announced that the Town of Duncan would be holding a runoff election on Tuesday, June 25th.

One seat is available on the Duncan Town Council.

The runoff is between two candidates: Sundra Proctor Smith and James D. Waddell. Citizens who wish to vote must be a registered voter and a resident of the Town of Duncan.

Residents could strike their vote at these locations in Duncan:

  • Duncan United Methodist Church
  • Beech Springs Elementary School
  • Lyman Town Hall Pacific Place
  • Startex Fire Station

As of 8:30 p.m. the unofficial results reported Waddell with majority of the votes with around sixty percent. 

Smith tallied just a little over forty percent. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

