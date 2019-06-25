DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County announced that the Town of Duncan would be holding a runoff election on Tuesday, June 25th.
One seat is available on the Duncan Town Council.
The runoff is between two candidates: Sundra Proctor Smith and James D. Waddell. Citizens who wish to vote must be a registered voter and a resident of the Town of Duncan.
Residents could strike their vote at these locations in Duncan:
- Duncan United Methodist Church
- Beech Springs Elementary School
- Lyman Town Hall Pacific Place
- Startex Fire Station
As of 8:30 p.m. the unofficial results reported Waddell with majority of the votes with around sixty percent.
Smith tallied just a little over forty percent.
