GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Multiple mayoral races, council seats and other governmental positions in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia were voted on Tuesday night.
Jerome Rice, Jr. pulled out the victory and will become the next mayor of Spartanburg, beating Cathy McCabe with 54-percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.
With 100-percent reporting, the unofficial tally has Terrico Holland winning the mayor position in Calhoun Falls.
Holland took 58-percent of the vote while his opponent Chris Cowan took 46-percent of the vote.
Residents in Union County also voted no to a sales tax referendum with a 51-percent of the vote against 49-percent, according to unofficial results.
For more results, click here.
