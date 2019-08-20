GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Voters in Greenville County will pick a candidate for SC State House District 19 in a special election Tuesday.
Republican Patrick Haddon is on the ticket against Democrat Carrie Counton.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The winner will represent District 19 for the remainder of the term vacated by Dwight Loftis, who was elected to the SC Senate.
Around 8:30 the unofficial results began to be reported.
Patrick Haddon carries the majority of votes at around 60 percent, Carrie Counton holds roughly less than 40 percent of the votes.
The unofficial results can be viewed in their entirety here.
