CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) There were several elections held in Cherokee County Tuesday, including one for Gaffney Mayor - which will go to a runoff election later in the month.
The unofficial results for Gaffney Mayor are as follows:
- Bernestine Dawkins - 143
- Henry L. Jolly - 351
- Randy Moss - 641
- Bernard Smith - 609
- Steph Smith - 789
- Write-in totals - 3
There will be a runoff election on August 25 where voters will vote for either Randy Moss or Steph Smith.
Based on unofficial results, there will also be a runoff election for Republican Primary County Council District 5.
- Elliot Hughes - 532
- Fred Bud Lovingood - 224
Unofficial results for Cherokee County School Boards 2, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9 are as follows:
School Board District 2
- Johnny Sarratt Jr. - 737
- Write-in totals - 24
School Board District 4
- Mark Nix - 255
- Write-in totals - 9
School Board District 5 Unexpired Term
- Noah Lindemann - 293
- Lynne Powell Schackleford - 850
- Write-in totals - 11
School Board District 6
- Olin Patrick Phillips - 176
- Crystal Kisa Shippy - 214
- Write-in totals - 3
School Board District 8
- Shanese Rene Dawkins - 427
- Rosa Webber - 426
- Write-in totals - 14
The elections board says a recount was needed for the School Board District 8 election.
School Board District 9
- Billy Blackwell - 466
- Benjamin Robbins - 114
- Write-in totals - 10
The unofficial results for Gaffney City Council Districts 1, 4 and 6 are:
District 1
- Harold D Littlejohn Sr. - 200
- Write-in totals - 62
District 4
- Glenn Fuller - 211
- Missy Reid Norris - 242
- Write-in totals - 1
District 6
- Kasey Dill Carnley - 154
- Billy Love - 159
- Terrance Smith - 130
- Write-in totals - 2
There will be a runoff election between Kasey Dill Carnley and Billy Love on August 25.
Unofficial general election results for the Public Service Districts 1 and 3 were:
District 1
- James H. Kelly - 467
- Write-in totals - 18
District 3
- Meredith Bridges McKey - 452
- Write-in totals - 7
The unofficial results for the Town of Blacksburg Town Council Districts 3 and 4 were:
District 3
- Darren Janesky - 19
- Write-in totals - 1
District 4
- S L Ford - 55
- Write-in totals - 1
85 people voted in favor of the Blacksburg Fire Protection Referendum Tax for District 4, while 15 voted in opposition.
98 people voted in favor of the Blacksburg Fire Protection Referendum Tax for District 9, while 28 voted in opposition.
MORE NEWS:
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
SCHP: 1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle attempted to evade deputies & collided with another on Piedmont Highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.