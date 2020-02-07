HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- City of Hendersonville officials are alerting residents of a untreated wastewater spill that discharged on February 6th, according to a press release.
The first discharge was from a manhole along Clear Creek Road around 10 a.m. It released around 2,440 gallons of untreated wastewater.
The second discharge was from a manhole along Balfour Road just after 10 a.m. It released around 3,185 gallons of wastewater.
The overflows were due to excessive rainfall, the city says.
