HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) The City of Hendersonville released a notification of an untreated wastewater spill that is under review as of Sunday afternoon.
Officials said a discharge of untreated wastewater from a manhole was detected Saturday around 10:08 a.m. The sanitary sewer overflow was due to excessive rainfall.
According to the city, approximately 3,690 gallons of wastewater was released. It entered Mud Creek in the French Broad River Basin.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources, via Department of Emergency Management's after hours reporting number was notified of the event on Sunday.
The issue is currently being reviewed.
