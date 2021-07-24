Virus Outbreak Snow Leopard Infected

In this Oct. 10. 2019, photo, provided by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Ramil, a male snow leopard, rests at the San Diego Zoo in San Diego. Ramil was tested for the coronavirus after caretakers noticed that he had a cough and runny nose on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The animal's stool sample was tested by the zoo staff and at a state-level lab, both of which confirmed the presence of the coronavirus, the zoo said in a statement the following day. It's unclear how Ramil got infected. In 2017, veterinarians removed his left eye due to a chronic condition he already had when he arrived at the zoo. (Tammy Spratt/San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)

 Tammy Spratt

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo has contracted COVID-19. The zoo says caretakers noticed that Ramil, a 9-year-old male snow leopard, had a cough and runny nose on Thursday. Two separate tests confirmed the presence of the coronavirus. It’s unclear how the snow leopard got infected. In January, a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s sister facility, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, contracted COVID-19 from a keeper who had the virus but showed no symptoms. The zoo has been administering a COVID-19 vaccine for animals, but Ramil hadn't received a dose before getting infected.

