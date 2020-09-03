COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina announced that Blackbaud, Inc., a software company that provides data services to nonprofit organizations, including UoSC, recently made us aware of a data security incident that may have affected some of their constituents’ personal data.
Blackbaud reported the cybercriminal removed a copy of a subset of data from Blackbaud’s self-hosted environment that contained information related to individuals affiliated with multiple charitable institutions. According to Blackbaud, this incident was discovered in May of 2020.
The software company said the subset of data that was removed may have contained constituents’ names and contact information, along with some demographic information, date of birth and constituents’ giving profiles and history.
Blackbaud said it paid the cybercriminal’s demand and received confirmation that the data copy has been destroyed.
Blackbaud reported after discovering the attack, its cybersecurity team worked with independent forensics experts and law enforcement to expel the attacker from its system. It has identified the vulnerability that was associated with this incident, including the tactics used by the cybercriminal, and has taken actions to fix it.
As an extra precautionary measure, Blackbaud reported it has hired a third-party team of experts to monitor the dark web.
The University of South Carolina said they are continuing to monitor the situation, including Blackbaud’s response and mitigation efforts.
UofSC advised their alumni to always monitor their personal accounts and credit history for unusual activity and to contact the appropriate financial institutions, law enforcement authorities or credit bureaus if they have concerns. They said everyone should stay alert to email and telephone scams asking for money or personal information.
For additional information about Blackbaud security and its response to this incident, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.