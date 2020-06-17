COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several athlete alumni of the University of South Carolina have lent their voices to a petition demanding their alma mater rename an on-campus fitness center, currently named after a known opponent of the Civil Rights Act of 1957 and racial integration.
The center in question is the Strom Thurmond Fitness Center. Thurmond was a military officer, long-time senator, and one-time Dixiecrat presidential candidate from Edgefield. Thurmond was most known for his record-breaking filibuster against the Civil Rights Act and for further opposition against civil rights legislation in the 1960s. He died in 2003.
Among the athletes calling for the change are NFL players Alshon Jeffery (WR, Philadelphia Eagles), Marcus Lattimore (RB, San Francisco 49ers), Mike Davis (RB, Carolina Panthers), and Damiere Byrd (WR, New England Patriots). The NFL players join two-time Olympic gold medalist Natasha Hastings with the petition, which started on June 5 and has garnered more than 13,000 signatures on the Change platform.
Lattimore, originally from Duncan, tweeted a call to action on Wednesday.
To celebrate well known segragationist Strom Thurmond’s legacy by keeping his name on our Wellness Center sends a contradicting message to our black students @UofSC. We can no longer be held back by those whose ideals represent division. We must continue to fight for equality.— Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) June 17, 2020
The petition is one of many that were highlighted in a news release sent by a group called Repeal the South South Carolina Heritage Act. The group is sharing multiple petitions calling for several buildings to be re-named. Among them are Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, named after Confederate general and slaveholder Wade Hampton III. The group also is demanding a statue, on which text engraved said Confederate soldiers fought on the right side of the Civil War, be removed from in front of the Anderson County Courthouse. This "Our Confederate Dead" monument shares a name with a similar monument in Walhalla.
