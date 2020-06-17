COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several athlete alumni of the University of South Carolina have lent their voices to a petition demanding their alma mater rename an on-campus fitness center, currently named after a known opponent of the Civil Rights Act of 1957 and racial integration.
The center in question is the Strom Thurmond Fitness Center. Thurmond was a military officer, long-time senator, and one-time Dixiecrat presidential candidate from Edgefield. Thurmond was most known for his record-breaking filibuster against the Civil Rights Act and for further opposition against civil rights legislation in the 1960s. He died in 2003.
Among the athletes calling for the change are NFL players Alshon Jeffery (WR, Philadelphia Eagles),
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.