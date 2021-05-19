COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina's Athletics Department says that it is planning on having full capacity fans at football games and tailgates for the 2021 season.
The university says that masks will also no longer be required at home football games.
According to a release from the athletic department, seat selection for season ticket holders will run from June 2 to June 25.
UofSC Athletic Director Ray Tanner expressed his thoughts on the return to full capacity.
"There is nothing like Gamecock Game Day and we are excited to welcome back all of our great fans to Williams-Brice Stadium. Fans will be able to enjoy all of the game day traditions as in previous years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.