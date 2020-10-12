COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina athletics department released a statement following the SEC's announcement that the Vanderbilt at Missouri football game of Oct. 17 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt football program.
The South Carolina football team recently traveled to Nashville on Saturday where they played against Vanderbilt. South Carolina Athletics issued the following statement:
"Our athletics training staff has been notified by Vanderbilt, per SEC protocols, that no players on the Gamecock football team were identified as being a close contact that would result in quarantine. A close contact is identified as someone who is within six feet of an infected person for at least 15 cumulative minutes. We will continue to test our players as normal SEC protocols - three times each week."
As of right now, the Gamecocks are still scheduled to host Auburn in a noon game on Saturday, Oct. 17.
