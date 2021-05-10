COLUMBIA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The University of South Carolina's Communications and Public Affairs department confirms that university president Bob Caslen offered his resignation from his position, but the resignation was denied.
This comes after Caslen drew the ire of UofSC community for his commencement speech at graduation ceremonies over the weekend.
The President of the University of South Carolina Bob Caslen released a statement regarding his remarks during the commencement last weekend.
Caslen said the wrong school name when congratulating the new graduates of The University of South Carolina.
Here is what Caslen said instead:
"It’s now my honor and privilege to officially congratulate you, congratulate you as the newest alumni of the University of California. Congratulations and please be seated. (Looks off to the side at someone correcting him off-screen) Carolina. Sorry about that. Whew. I owe you push-ups.”
He goes on to say the quote made famous by Admiral McRaven during his 2014 commencement speech at the University of Texas, but does not credit McRaven.
“Know that life is not fair and if you’re like me, you’ll fail often. But if you take some risks, step up when times are toughest, face down the cowardly bullies and lift up the downtrodden and never, never give up -- if you do those things, the next generation and the generations to follow will live in a world far better than the one we have today and what started here, today, will indeed change the world for the better.”
Caslen released this statement below apologizing for his actions.
I am truly sorry. During my remarks in our weekend commencement ceremonies, I shared a well-known quote from Admiral William McRaven and failed to cite him as its original author and speaker. I was searching for words about resilience in adversity and when they were transcribed into the speech, I failed to ensure its attribution. I take full responsibility for this oversight.
I sincerely apologize to Admiral McRaven, someone I know and respect, our graduates, their families and the entire university community for not leading by example.
Watch the full commencement ceremony here:
MORE NEWS: The Greenville Zoo says NO lions escaped today despite some fake social media posts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.