Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler looks to throw down field against Baylor during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Waco, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina football got a boost on Monday night when two players transferring from Oklahoma committed to play for the Gamecocks next season. 

Quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his commitment via Twitter on Monday night. 

Rattler played in nine games for Oklahoma this season totaling, 1483 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Tight end Austin Stogner joined Rattler on Monday night when he announced his commitment on Twitter.

Stogner caught 14 passes this season for 166 yards and three touchdowns. 

Both players are reuniting with Shane Beamer, who was an assistant at Oklahoma before becoming head coach at South Carolina. 

