COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina confirmed university President Bob Caslen has tendered his resignation, according to a statement released by the school.
The schools says that former university President Harris Pastides will serve as UofSC's interim president.
The university plans to search for a permanent president immediately, according to the statement.
Caslen's resignation comes less than a week after drawing criticism for his commencement speech during UofSC's graduation ceremony.
PREVIOUSLY: UofSC confirms that President Caslen offered to resign, was denied
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.