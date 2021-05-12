USC President

New University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen meets with alumni and others on Monday, July 22, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. Caslen, a retired Army general chosen to be the University of South Carolina's president, says he has learned he needs to listen more and communicate his ideas better. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

 Jeffrey Collins

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The University of South Carolina confirmed university President Bob Caslen has tendered his resignation, according to a statement released by the school. 

The schools says that former university President Harris Pastides will serve as UofSC's interim president. 

The university plans to search for a permanent president immediately, according to the statement. 

Caslen's resignation comes less than a week after drawing criticism for his commencement speech during UofSC's graduation ceremony. 

PREVIOUSLY: UofSC confirms that President Caslen offered to resign, was denied

