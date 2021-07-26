COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - As students get ready to return to school for their fall semester, the University of South Carolina has released their return-to-school COVID-19 guidelines.
Officials say students, faculty, and staff living both on and off campus must provide proof of one of the following before arrival:
- A negative COVID-19 test within 10 days of arrival
- Proof of infection within the last 90 days
- A completed vaccination record
Voluntary free testing to students, faculty, and staff will continue to be offered throughout the fall semester, according to officials. You can find additional testing locations throughout the state here.
The university said anyone who has been vaccinated is asked to upload their vaccine record here. Officials said they strongly encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated "in order to protect themselves in the community".
Face coverings will be required in the Center for Health and Well-Being and Thomson Student Health Center, officials said. They are also required on shuttles, buses and other forms of university transportation.
For further information on UofSC's coronavirus guidelines, click here.
