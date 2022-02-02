GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina School of Medicine (UofSC SOM) Greenville announced its launch of a lifestyle medicine education program (LMEd).
The university said it is the first medical school in the country to fully incorporate lifestyle medicine training into all four years of its undergraduate curriculum. Lifestyle medicine training includes education in the following:
- Nutrition
- Physical activity
- Sleep hygiene
- Tobacco cessation
- Social connectivity
- Health behavior change
- Self-care including resiliency
Through its clinical partnership with Prisma Health-Upstate, UofSC SOM Greenville said it is dedicated to introducing students to the latest in real-world patient care.
The university said, "The purpose of the implementation of lifestyle medicine into the curriculum is to promote self-care and resiliency among the student body as they preserve through school, and for students to impart this knowledge to their future patients."
We're told the vision of LMEd is that all U.S. clinical students will receive education in Lifestyle Medicine to prevent and treat lifestyle-related chronic disease.
