Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - This weekend the Cancer Association of Anderson will host the 2nd annual Hot Air Affair: Rising Above Cancer.
The event will be happening May 3 and 4, at Rocky River Plantation, located at 2000 East River Street in Anderson. Features include a beer garden, kids zone, food trucks, DJ and vendors.
The event, which raises money to help Anderson County residents battling cancer, will have free admission, but parking will cost $10.
24 balloons are expected to launch at this years event with even more possibly flying in to land.
Parking will be across the street from the event, and buses will be provided to safely bring attendees to the event.
Events are subject to weather conditions. Schedule of events included:
Friday, May 3
5:00 pm
- Venue Open: Beer Garden Open, Kids Zone, Food Trucks, DJ Just Call Ben, some Vendors
5:30 – 10:30 pm
- 1 Bus will run between parking lot & venue
6:30pm
- Competition Flight, Tethered Rides (Tethered rides are $20 and tickets are available at the Registration Table at the event)
8:00 – 8:45 pm
- Hot Air Balloon Glow
Saturday, May 4
6am to 7:00 am
- Balloons will fly. Some may be flying INTO the event.
10:30 am to 10:30 pm
- Venue Open: Beer Garden Open, Kids Zone (Bouncy Houses, Fire Safety House, Fire Truck, Wonder Woman, Teddy Bear Mobile, and more
3:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- Look Twice Save A Life Motorcycle Ride will ride in
6:00 pm
- Special Forces Association Parachute Team jumps in with Congressman Duncan & Flags
6:15 pm
- Memorial & Honor Names Read and Butterfly Release (Stop by the Cancer Association booth to add names to be read out loud)
6:30 pm
- Derby Party in the barn ($25 ticket includes food and 1 cocktail. Tickets available at Registration Table at the event) Wear your fancy hat!!!
6:30 pm
- Competitive Flight, Tethered Rides (Tethered rides are $20 and tickets are available at the Registration Table at the event)
7:30 pm
- COMBO KINGS concert on the main stage
8:00 – 8:45 pm
- Hot Air Balloon Glow
