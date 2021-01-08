CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson's upcoming men's basketball games against UNC Chapel Hill and Syracuse have been postponed, according to a release from the ACC.
The games, originally scheduled for January 9 and January 12, were postponed after a positive COVID-19 test within the Clemson men's basketball team, according to the conference.
The ACC says that the UNC and Syracuse will now play each other on January 12 at 9 pm.
