DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg County fire station will host a benefit fishing tournament aimed at helping the family of the fire chief, who is battling brain cancer.
Firefighters said the tournament will be held on July 25 on Lake Hartwell, and all proceeds will help Chief Tommy Norris' family cover medical proceeds.
The cost is $100 per boat and $10 for Big Bass Takes All.
The winner will receive 30 percent of the purse with the remaining 70 percent going to the family.
The tournament will be from 6 a.m. - 3 p.m. and a landing has not yet been determined.
Firefighters are asking anglers to pre-register by July 18 by calling 864-8593 or clynch@poplarspringsfd.com
PREVIOUSLY - Poplar Springs Fire Department holds BBQ fundraiser for chief battling cancer
