GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Peace Center announced Tuesday that the Hong Kong Ballet has postponed its upcoming U.S. tour, and their performance of ALICE (in wonderland) scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, in Greenville has been cancelled.
The decision to cancel the tour was made due to recent developments related to the current coronavirus outbreak.
“As a global cultural ambassador for Hong Kong, the company was really looking forward to performing for our American fans and we are disappointed about postponing our April performances. However, we understand that the health and safety of our dancers and the general public comes first,” Hong Kong Ballet Artistic Director Septime Webre said in a news release. “We sincerely hope that Hong Kong and the rest of the world will recover soon, and are committed to returning to Virginia, South Carolina, and Pennsylvania as well as touring in other U.S. cities in the coming seasons.”
Ticket buyers will automatically receive refunds based on their method of payment, the Peace Center said. Anyone with questions can call 864-267-3000.
The related Peace Interlude scheduled for April 2 has also been canceled.
