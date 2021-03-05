GREENVILE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is said a 77-year-old woman who was reported missing Friday night was found safe early Saturday morning
Deputies say that Linda Hall Morgan had been last seen on Willow Leaf Court.
Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday, deputies advised Morgan was found. SLED also advised that an Endangered Person Advisory that had been issued for Morgan had also been rescinded.
