UPDATE (CBS46) — The 2-year-old girl from Bartow County has been found safe. The amber alert originally issued Wednesday night has been canceled.
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing Bartow County toddler Wednesday night.
The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is searching for 2-year-old Cataleya Marie Buttrom. Deputies say she was abducted by 25-year-old Ricky Lee Buttrom.
He is believed to be driving a Toyota Rav 4 with a Georgia tag of CPF9791.
Cataleya is described as being 2-feet-tall with brown hair and brown eyes. She is biracial. Her alleged kidnapper, Ricky, is described as being 6-foot-7 and weighing approximately 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown dreads.
If you have any information about their whereabouts contact the Bartow County Sheriff's Office at 770-387-5195.
