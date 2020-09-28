SPARANTBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -- South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are looking for a white SUV in connection to a fatal hit-and-run.
The exact make and model of the car is unknown, according to the press release, but the SUV could have damage to the front end or its undercarriage.
Troopers say the SUV drove away after hitting and killing 33-year-old Christopher Terrell Campbell on I-26 last night.
EARLIER VERSION
The Spartanburg County Coroner says a 33-year-old died in a hit-and-run on I-26 Sunday night.
Christopher Terrell Campbell was pronounced dead at 10:58 p.m., according to coroner Rusty Clevenger. That was shortly after investigators arrived at the scene near mile 22 on I-26 eastbound.
Clevenger said Campbell lived on Micasa Drive in Pendleton, SC.
A forensic exam is scheduled for later this morning.
ORIGINAL STORY
An investigation is underway after a fatal hit-and-run shutdown I-26 eastbound overnight.
South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Brandon J. Bolt said it happened at 10:50 p.m. Sunday near exit 22.
A person was in the eastbound lane of I-26 when a car hit them, Bolt said. Soon after a 18-wheeler hit the person, too.
The truck driver stayed on scene, but the driver of the first car did not.
Bolt said Highway Patrol is investigating the hit-and-run with the help of the MAIT Unit, a team that specializes in car accidents.
