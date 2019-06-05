Starr, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say the owner of a lost pony has been located.
On Wednesday morning, deputies were asking for help finding the owner on the sheriff's office Facebook page after the pony was fond along Flatrock Road near Hamby Road.
Deputies with the sheriff's office Animal Control Division located the pony close to the Starr area.
Deputies are grateful for the public's assistance in locating the owner.
