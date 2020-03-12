GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Just hours after the Greenville St. Patrick's Day Committee said that the annual parade and festival was expected to continue as scheduled, the committee says the events have now been officially postponed.
The parade route would have begun at County Square, and then head up Main Street, and ends at Noma Square, where the festival would be held from noon to 8 p.m.
However, after consulting with officials, the decision was made to postpone.
Details on a rescheduled date have not been announced.
Charleston also canceled their St. Patrick's Day celebration due to coronavirus fears.
MORE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.