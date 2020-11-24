Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Henderson County say one student is in custody and another was transported to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday morning.
The City of Hendersonville tell us around 7:45 a.m., police responded to an incident involving a firearm on the campus of the school. We're told a student discharged a firearm on campus, wounding another student.
The juvenile responsible was immediately detained by a school administrator.
At that time, the school says a Code Red lockdown was initiated to secure the campus which was downgraded to a Code Yellow once the suspect was detained and the scene was secured.
The 12-year-old victim was struck in the leg and was transported to Mission Hospital.
The firearm and student suspect are in the custody of Hendersonville Police.
The school will begin dismissal of students while remaining under a preventive lockdown. Buses will dismiss at 10 a.m. and car riders will dismiss at 10:15 a.m. School families are being contacted by their administrators with specific procedures.
