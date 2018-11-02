ROBBINSVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Graham County Schools said six students and a school bus driver were taken to the hospital Friday morning after a school bus crashed.
The school bus was picking up students for Robbinsville elementary though high schools when the bus ran down an embankment and into a creek off Franks Creek Road.
A school district spokesperson said seven children were on the bus at the time.
Troopers said the bus was traveling on a curvy road and ran onto the right shoulder, which was muddy and soft from rain.
"The bus then traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and overturned onto its right side in a creek," Master Trooper Murico Stephens said. "Several students and the driver were transported to the hospital with various injuries, none of the injuries are considered to be life-threatening."
Troopers said the bus dropped about 20-feet down the embankment.
The school district initially reported two students were taken to the hospital, but later raised that number to six. Four of the students had severe injuries that required them to be transferred to other hospitals. Three children were sent to Mission Hospital in Asheville and another to a medical center in Chattanooga.
The school district said none of the injuries are life-threatening.
The school bus driver, who is also a teacher at the school, was treated and released from the hospital.
The road was closed for several hours while two large wreckers work to remove the bus from the creek.
