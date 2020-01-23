GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville police on Thursday said they have learned a woman they were searching for in an identity fraud case is actually a man.
Police said the suspect, Charles Morgan Harrell, 56, went into a bank on East Broad Street and deposited stolen checks into a victim’s accounts. Harrell is then accused of withdrawing hundreds of dollars from the accounts, all while wearing a wig and women’s clothing.
Harrell also is accused of committing similar acts around Georgia, police said.
entered a bank on East Broad Street and presented a check that had been stolen from a mailbox.
Police asked anyone with information on where Harrell is to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME (864-232-7463).
