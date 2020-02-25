Screen shots of new app

Screen shots of the new app from the iOS store.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A redesigned FOX Carolina News app is now available in the App store and Google Play store.

The newly redesigned app offers a new user experience, with customizable weather options, live video, the latest news, and much more.

This new app will replace the existing FOX Carolina News and FOX Carolina Weather apps.

Visit your app store to download or upgrade to the latest version of the FOX Carolina News app.

