GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - UPS says the company has spent months planning, hiring, and adding capacity and is ready to deliver millions of holiday shipments during peak season.
The company says it has made additional enhancements to ensure a successful holiday season, including increased network capacity on the ground and in the air, faster processing capabilities, more automated facilities to expedite deliveries and a new hiring process.
UPS released a list of holiday shipping deadlines here.
UPS those looking to enjoy their holiday packages on time to follow these tips:
- Shop sooner rather than later. Take advantage of retailers offering early sales and buy while there’s still inventory.
- Pack and ship things pronto. Once you have gifts in hand, get them on their way early, avoiding potential winter weather delays.
- Have a backup plan, like a gift card, services or event tickets.
- Know the deadlines for shipping to friends and family from your area or around the world.
- Share these tips with your friends and family to make sure everyone gets the gifts they want on time.
