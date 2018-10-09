GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Preslee Holcomb says she loves her princess dress and she has a favorite color.
"I just like pink," she said." I like it on my necklace."
She also proudly likes to tell people she's a 3-year-old, but soon to be a 4-year-old. However, what Preslee Holcomb can't quite explain is why she got sick. Her mother, Elizabeth Holcomb, explained it as best she could.
"She said she fell and hit her head. So then she laid with me for about 45 minutes," Holcomb said.
This happened in January. She says she didn't think much of it until she saw Preslee struggle to walk.
"It was just a weird walk like she couldn't walk straight," Holcomb said.
They went to a hospital where she says doctors diagnosed Preslee with Acute Flaccid Myelitis, known as AFM.
"It was devastating," Holcomb said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the CDC, AFM is a rare condition that affects the nervous system and causes muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak, which is similar to Polio.
"Within a few hours she was put on a ventilator. She was 100 percent paralyzed from her shoulders down," Holcombe said.
Elizabeth Holcomb says with months of therapy, doctor visits, and vitamin C, Preslee is making progress.
"She now has finally started moving her arms and legs," Holcomb said.
Now, she's trying to keep up with Preslee.
I have faith that she'll make 100 percent recovery," Holcomb said.
According to the CDC there are 362 cases of AFM throughout the country.
