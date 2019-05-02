Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Upstate activist, Bruce Wilson, founder of Fighting Injustice Together, apologized Thursday to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for what he called "hasty actions to seek justice for the community".
It was in April that Wilson's agency called for a statewide policy concerning police chases after the death of one-year-old Xena Rah'Lah Norman.
Xena Norman died after troopers say Imhotep Norman led them on a chase, then abandoned a burning car, running off on foot, leaving her to die in the car.
At the time, before dash camera video was made public, Wilson argued that law enforcement policy should ban chasing speeders and said that there should be a statewide policy concerning chases, instead of each department and agency having their own procedure.
On Thursday, May 1, Wilson released the following statement:
Dear Responding Troopers,
The team at Fighting Injustice Together along with myself, would like to extend an official public apology to all the responding officers to the incident surrounding the death of Xena Rah'Lah Norman.
In response to the tragic loss of life involved with this police chase, FIT’s views and comments made by myself, lead the public to believe that I was directly blaming the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s responding Troopers for the death of one-year Xena Norman, and I would like to personally apologize for my inaccurate portrayal of the chase. In light of the dash-camera footage released last week, it clearly shows that Mr. Norman was fully aware that the vehicle was engulfed in flames when he fled, and at no time was this a high-speed chase.
Again, we apologize for our hasty actions to seek justice for the community, but in this instance, we must confirm that South Carolina Highway Patrol had no parts in the negligent and horrific death of Xena Rah'Lah Norman.
Imhotep Norman is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
