Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate activist has launched his campaign to petition that Wade Hampton Boulevard be renamed after former president Barack Obama.
Activist Bruce Wilson, founder of Fighting Injustice Together, started the petition hoping to change the name saying that the current name of the road, "goes against the values of the new south."
According to History.com, Hampton, who was a former governor for the state of South Carolina, was also at one time one of the largest land and slave owners in the south.
Wilson said that "through this physical signage, every child that passes by, regardless of race can see and relate that 'No dream is too far fetched!"
Anyone interested in signing the petition can do so here.
Previously Wilson said a rally would be forthcoming in hopes of bringing about the name change.
how about not . why name anything after the worst president in the history of the usa ?
